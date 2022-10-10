Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) went up by 1.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.00. The company’s stock price has collected 3.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/20/21 that Pandemic Trades Roar Back: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ :ITCI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ITCI is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $68.92, which is $21.98 above the current price. ITCI currently public float of 92.09M and currently shorts hold a 4.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITCI was 720.73K shares.

ITCI’s Market Performance

ITCI stocks went up by 3.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.25% and a quarterly performance of -13.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.31% for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.08% for ITCI stocks with a simple moving average of -10.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITCI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ITCI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ITCI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $49 based on the research report published on August 22nd of the current year 2022.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITCI reach a price target of $74. The rating they have provided for ITCI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 07th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to ITCI, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on June 14th of the current year.

ITCI Trading at -5.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares sank -7.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITCI rose by +3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.22. In addition, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. saw -8.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITCI starting from Hineline Lawrence J., who sale 65,164 shares at the price of $45.63 back on Sep 21. After this action, Hineline Lawrence J. now owns 0 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., valued at $2,973,406 using the latest closing price.

VAN NOSTRAND ROBERT L, the Director of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $57.13 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that VAN NOSTRAND ROBERT L is holding 9,043 shares at $1,713,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-340.90 for the present operating margin

+90.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. stands at -339.04. Equity return is now at value -53.10, with -47.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.76.