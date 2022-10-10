Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) went up by 0.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.90. The company’s stock price has collected 69.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ :INBX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Inhibrx Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.17, which is $16.67 above the current price. INBX currently public float of 26.73M and currently shorts hold a 12.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INBX was 611.11K shares.

INBX’s Market Performance

INBX stocks went up by 69.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 92.55% and a quarterly performance of 91.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.13% for Inhibrx Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 71.30% for INBX stocks with a simple moving average of 48.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INBX stocks, with SMBC Nikko repeating the rating for INBX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INBX in the upcoming period, according to SMBC Nikko is $40 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2022.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INBX reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for INBX stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on September 21st, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to INBX, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

INBX Trading at 60.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.82%, as shares surge +94.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INBX rose by +69.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.54. In addition, Inhibrx Inc. saw -30.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INBX starting from Eckelman Brendan P., who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $27.82 back on Oct 04. After this action, Eckelman Brendan P. now owns 2,235,553 shares of Inhibrx Inc., valued at $1,112,813 using the latest closing price.

Eckelman Brendan P., the Chief Scientific Officer of Inhibrx Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $14.91 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Eckelman Brendan P. is holding 2,435,553 shares at $596,274 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1076.07 for the present operating margin

+62.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inhibrx Inc. stands at -1147.62. Equity return is now at value -430.10, with -69.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.20.