Here’s Our Rant About Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) went up by 4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $107.22. The company's stock price has collected 7.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SPB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPB is at 1.45.

SPB currently public float of 39.97M and currently shorts hold a 3.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPB was 540.23K shares.

SPB’s Market Performance

SPB stocks went up by 7.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.26% and a quarterly performance of -46.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.86% for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.72% for SPB stocks with a simple moving average of -47.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPB stocks, with Monness Crespi & Hardt repeating the rating for SPB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPB in the upcoming period, according to Monness Crespi & Hardt is $70 based on the research report published on September 16th of the current year 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to SPB, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

SPB Trading at -28.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares sank -31.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPB rose by +7.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.67. In addition, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. saw -58.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPB

Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 1.90 for asset returns.