Here’s Our Rant About Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC)

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) went down by -16.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.95. The company’s stock price has collected 29.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ :CCNC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCNC is at 1.30.

CCNC currently public float of 28.95M and currently shorts hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCNC was 1.19M shares.

CCNC’s Market Performance

CCNC stocks went up by 29.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.89% and a quarterly performance of -62.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 35.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.96% for Code Chain New Continent Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.64% for CCNC stocks with a simple moving average of -69.15% for the last 200 days.

CCNC Trading at -18.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.92%, as shares sank -20.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCNC rose by +29.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1991. In addition, Code Chain New Continent Limited saw -80.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CCNC

Equity return is now at value -59.20, with -38.40 for asset returns.