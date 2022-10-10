Here’s Our Rant About Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR)

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) went down by -4.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.96. The company’s stock price has collected 8.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ :ALTR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALTR is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Altair Engineering Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.71, which is $19.32 above the current price. ALTR currently public float of 51.29M and currently shorts hold a 5.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALTR was 252.71K shares.

ALTR’s Market Performance

ALTR stocks went up by 8.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.10% and a quarterly performance of -7.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.79% for Altair Engineering Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.65% for ALTR stocks with a simple moving average of -20.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALTR stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ALTR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALTR in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $70 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALTR reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for ALTR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 27th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to ALTR, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on June 27th of the current year.

ALTR Trading at -12.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares sank -12.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALTR rose by +0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.79. In addition, Altair Engineering Inc. saw -38.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALTR starting from Dias Nelson, who sale 9 shares at the price of $49.82 back on Jul 14. After this action, Dias Nelson now owns 30,124 shares of Altair Engineering Inc., valued at $448 using the latest closing price.

Schramm Uwe, the Chief Vision Officer of Altair Engineering Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $55.47 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Schramm Uwe is holding 44,309 shares at $166,416 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.61 for the present operating margin

+72.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altair Engineering Inc. stands at -1.65. Equity return is now at value -5.30, with -2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.