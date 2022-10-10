HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) went up by 1.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.74. The company’s stock price has collected 48.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/18/20 that Virgin Galactic, FedEx, Tesla: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ :BEAT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for HeartBeam Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is $4.2 above the current price. BEAT currently public float of 5.85M and currently shorts hold a 0.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BEAT was 3.71M shares.

BEAT’s Market Performance

BEAT stocks went up by 48.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 353.13% and a quarterly performance of 337.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 25.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 23.41% for HeartBeam Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 115.17% for BEAT stocks with a simple moving average of 209.60% for the last 200 days.

BEAT Trading at 203.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.70%, as shares surge +336.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +293.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEAT rose by +48.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, HeartBeam Inc. saw 88.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BEAT

Equity return is now at value -121.60, with -95.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.81.