Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) went down by -18.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.72. The company’s stock price has collected 3.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ :HALL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HALL is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

HALL currently public float of 16.71M and currently shorts hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HALL was 110.63K shares.

HALL’s Market Performance

HALL stocks went up by 3.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.10% and a quarterly performance of -55.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 25.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.97% for Hallmark Financial Services Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.17% for HALL stocks with a simple moving average of -63.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HALL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HALL stocks, with Boenning & Scattergood repeating the rating for HALL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HALL in the upcoming period, according to Boenning & Scattergood is $7 based on the research report published on August 20th of the previous year 2020.

Boenning & Scattergood, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HALL reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for HALL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 09th, 2019.

HALL Trading at -29.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HALL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.73%, as shares sank -12.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HALL rose by +3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1665. In addition, Hallmark Financial Services Inc. saw -74.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HALL starting from SCHWARZ MARK E, who purchase 1,179 shares at the price of $0.89 back on May 31. After this action, SCHWARZ MARK E now owns 3,079,873 shares of Hallmark Financial Services Inc., valued at $1,049 using the latest closing price.

BERLIN SCOTT T, the Director of Hallmark Financial Services Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $4.64 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that BERLIN SCOTT T is holding 45,250 shares at $139,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HALL

Equity return is now at value -46.30, with -4.80 for asset returns.