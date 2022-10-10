Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Just Got Our Attention

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) went down by -10.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.18. The company’s stock price has collected -8.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :AGRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGRX is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Agile Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $2.73 above the current price. AGRX currently public float of 198.65M and currently shorts hold a 0.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGRX was 4.46M shares.

AGRX’s Market Performance

AGRX stocks went down by -8.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.54% and a quarterly performance of -60.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -99.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.28% for Agile Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.68% for AGRX stocks with a simple moving average of -95.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGRX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AGRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AGRX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $8 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2021.

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGRX reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for AGRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 12th, 2019.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to AGRX, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

AGRX Trading at -37.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.96%, as shares sank -32.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGRX fell by -8.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3268. In addition, Agile Therapeutics Inc. saw -98.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGRX starting from ALTOMARI ALFRED, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.45 back on Aug 26. After this action, ALTOMARI ALFRED now owns 64,343 shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc., valued at $22,500 using the latest closing price.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner of Agile Therapeutics Inc., purchase 5,734,560 shares at $0.85 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC is holding 21,654,485 shares at $4,874,376 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1731.41 for the present operating margin

-32.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agile Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1826.24.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.