Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Just Got Our Attention

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) went up by 1.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $376.11. The company’s stock price has collected 10.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/09/22 that Zscaler Stock Rises Sharply on Strong Forecast

Is It Worth Investing in Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ :ZS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZS is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 27 analysts out of 35 who provided ratings for Zscaler Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $214.91, which is $39.42 above the current price. ZS currently public float of 85.09M and currently shorts hold a 8.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZS was 2.25M shares.

ZS’s Market Performance

ZS stocks went up by 10.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.84% and a quarterly performance of 9.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.68% for Zscaler Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.52% for ZS stocks with a simple moving average of -8.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ZS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $235 based on the research report published on October 06th of the current year 2022.

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZS reach a price target of $268. The rating they have provided for ZS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2022.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to ZS, setting the target price at $225 in the report published on September 16th of the current year.

ZS Trading at 9.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares surge +18.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS rose by +10.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $173.16. In addition, Zscaler Inc. saw -43.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from Rajic Dali, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $168.00 back on Sep 30. After this action, Rajic Dali now owns 270,599 shares of Zscaler Inc., valued at $3,360,000 using the latest closing price.

Schlossman Robert, the Chief Legal Officer of Zscaler Inc., sale 8,045 shares at $167.97 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Schlossman Robert is holding 135,381 shares at $1,351,337 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.81 for the present operating margin

+77.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zscaler Inc. stands at -38.93. The total capital return value is set at -14.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.40. Equity return is now at value -71.80, with -15.50 for asset returns.

Based on Zscaler Inc. (ZS), the company’s capital structure generated 182.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.59. Total debt to assets is 42.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.