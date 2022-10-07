Why 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) went down by -5.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.96. The company’s stock price has collected -3.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ :ATNF) Right Now?

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATNF is at 0.55.

ATNF currently public float of 25.58M and currently shorts hold a 3.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATNF was 170.95K shares.

ATNF’s Market Performance

ATNF stocks went down by -3.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.28% and a quarterly performance of -34.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.02% for 180 Life Sciences Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.09% for ATNF stocks with a simple moving average of -67.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATNF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATNF stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ATNF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATNF in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $11 based on the research report published on September 15th of the previous year 2021.

ATNF Trading at -30.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATNF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.15%, as shares sank -21.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATNF fell by -0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7197. In addition, 180 Life Sciences Corp. saw -83.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATNF starting from Vu Quan Anh, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $3.98 back on Dec 16. After this action, Vu Quan Anh now owns 20,500 shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp., valued at $31,840 using the latest closing price.

Pamir Ozan, the Interim CFO of 180 Life Sciences Corp., purchase 3,800 shares at $3.87 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10, which means that Pamir Ozan is holding 76,408 shares at $14,706 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATNF

Equity return is now at value 59.50, with 39.60 for asset returns.