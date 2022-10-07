We Analyzed the Future Direction of Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (JZ), Here is What We Found

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) went up by 6.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $186.01. The company’s stock price has collected -4.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ :JZ) Right Now?

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

JZ currently public float of 9.98M and currently shorts hold a 0.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JZ was 3.15M shares.

JZ’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.31% for Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.12% for JZ stocks with a simple moving average of -39.50% for the last 200 days.

JZ Trading at -39.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.63%, as shares sank -34.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JZ fell by -4.04%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.04. In addition, Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited saw -86.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.73 for the present operating margin

+22.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited stands at +10.20.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.