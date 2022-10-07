We Analyzed the Future Direction of Altus Power Inc. (AMPS), Here is What We Found

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) went down by -5.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.72. The company’s stock price has collected 1.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/29/22 that Altus Power Secures $600 Million Solar Panel Partnership

Is It Worth Investing in Altus Power Inc. (NYSE :AMPS) Right Now?

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Altus Power Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.75, which is $2.23 above the current price. AMPS currently public float of 66.30M and currently shorts hold a 5.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMPS was 864.64K shares.

AMPS’s Market Performance

AMPS stocks went up by 1.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.52% and a quarterly performance of 54.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.82% for Altus Power Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.52% for AMPS stocks with a simple moving average of 33.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AMPS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMPS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $9 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to AMPS, setting the target price at $10.50 in the report published on April 07th of the current year.

AMPS Trading at 3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.07%, as shares sank -0.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPS rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.99. In addition, Altus Power Inc. saw 4.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPS starting from GSO Altus Holdings LP, who sale 7,000,000 shares at the price of $11.01 back on Oct 03. After this action, GSO Altus Holdings LP now owns 21,825,125 shares of Altus Power Inc., valued at $77,070,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.33 for the present operating margin

+48.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altus Power Inc. stands at +8.10. Equity return is now at value 40.80, with 9.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.47.