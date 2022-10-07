The Chart for Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) went up by 5.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $249.94. The company’s stock price has collected -1.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions.
Is It Worth Investing in Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ :MEGL) Right Now?
Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 388.00 x from its present earnings ratio.
Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now
While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.
Sign up here to get your free report now.
Sponsored
MEGL currently public float of 7.40M and currently shorts hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MEGL was 6.30M shares.
MEGL’s Market Performance
The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.03% for Magic Empire Global Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.82% for MEGL stocks with a simple moving average of -67.50% for the last 200 days.
MEGL Trading at -67.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought MEGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.45% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 16.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.84%, as shares sank -24.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days.
During the last 5 trading sessions, MEGL fell by -1.27%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.72. In addition, Magic Empire Global Limited saw -96.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.