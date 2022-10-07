The Chart for Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) went up by 3.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.58. The company’s stock price has collected 13.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Enerplus Corporation (NYSE :ERF) Right Now?

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ERF is at 2.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Enerplus Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.53, which is $1.72 above the current price. ERF currently public float of 234.32M and currently shorts hold a 2.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ERF was 1.90M shares.

ERF’s Market Performance

ERF stocks went up by 13.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.39% and a quarterly performance of 26.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 91.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.81% for Enerplus Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.06% for ERF stocks with a simple moving average of 22.24% for the last 200 days.

ERF Trading at 10.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares surge +9.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERF rose by +13.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.88. In addition, Enerplus Corporation saw 52.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ERF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.41 for the present operating margin

+46.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enerplus Corporation stands at +15.81.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.