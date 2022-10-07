Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) went up by 6.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.71. The company’s stock price has collected 6.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :SNDX) Right Now?

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 136.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNDX is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.14, which is $4.76 above the current price. SNDX currently public float of 53.25M and currently shorts hold a 8.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNDX was 638.38K shares.

SNDX’s Market Performance

SNDX stocks went up by 6.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.62% and a quarterly performance of 35.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.58% for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.97% for SNDX stocks with a simple moving average of 38.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNDX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for SNDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNDX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $31 based on the research report published on July 28th of the current year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNDX reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for SNDX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 11th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to SNDX, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

SNDX Trading at 11.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.07% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares surge +5.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDX rose by +6.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.93. In addition, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 19.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNDX starting from Katkin Keith, who sale 360 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Oct 04. After this action, Katkin Keith now owns 32,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $9,000 using the latest closing price.

Metzger Michael A, the Chief Executive Officer of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,280 shares at $25.02 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Metzger Michael A is holding 17,659 shares at $32,026 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.77 for the present operating margin

+99.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +17.84. Equity return is now at value 0.20, with 0.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.68.