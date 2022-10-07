Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR)

Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) went up by 3.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.37. The company’s stock price has collected 13.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :SYPR) Right Now?

Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 161.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYPR is at 1.32.

SYPR currently public float of 11.46M and currently shorts hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYPR was 51.58K shares.

SYPR’s Market Performance

SYPR stocks went up by 13.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.25% and a quarterly performance of -7.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.39% for Sypris Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.83% for SYPR stocks with a simple moving average of -4.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYPR

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SYPR, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on August 06th of the previous year.

SYPR Trading at 7.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.84%, as shares surge +11.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYPR rose by +13.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.87. In addition, Sypris Solutions Inc. saw -14.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYPR starting from Eckert Rebecca R, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $2.16 back on May 31. After this action, Eckert Rebecca R now owns 31,948 shares of Sypris Solutions Inc., valued at $10,800 using the latest closing price.

DAVIS RICHARD L, the Vice President of Sypris Solutions Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $2.52 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that DAVIS RICHARD L is holding 191,496 shares at $25,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.96 for the present operating margin

+14.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sypris Solutions Inc. stands at +2.99. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.