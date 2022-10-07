Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) went up by 24.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.11. The company’s stock price has collected 30.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Richardson Electronics Ltd. (NASDAQ :RELL) Right Now?

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RELL is at 0.56.

RELL currently public float of 10.84M and currently shorts hold a 2.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RELL was 176.19K shares.

RELL’s Market Performance

RELL stocks went up by 30.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.80% and a quarterly performance of 23.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 89.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.53% for Richardson Electronics Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.73% for RELL stocks with a simple moving average of 38.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RELL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RELL stocks, with Feltl & Co. repeating the rating for RELL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RELL in the upcoming period, according to Feltl & Co. is $12 based on the research report published on September 06th of the previous year 2007.

RELL Trading at 20.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.58% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.37%, as shares surge +20.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELL rose by +30.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.13. In addition, Richardson Electronics Ltd. saw 41.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RELL starting from Belin Jacques, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $16.66 back on Aug 03. After this action, Belin Jacques now owns 0 shares of Richardson Electronics Ltd., valued at $166,600 using the latest closing price.

Ruppert Jens Frank, the EVP Canvys of Richardson Electronics Ltd., sale 24,946 shares at $16.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Ruppert Jens Frank is holding 37,500 shares at $399,136 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RELL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.11 for the present operating margin

+31.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Richardson Electronics Ltd. stands at +7.98. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 10.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.72.