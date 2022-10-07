PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Just Got Our Attention

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) went down by -2.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $177.32. The company’s stock price has collected 5.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/25/22 that Some Companies Haven’t Left Russia. Behind Their Decisions to Stay.

Is It Worth Investing in PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE :PPG) Right Now?

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PPG is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for PPG Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $140.82, which is $25.97 above the current price. PPG currently public float of 234.37M and currently shorts hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PPG was 1.22M shares.

PPG’s Market Performance

PPG stocks went up by 5.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.91% and a quarterly performance of -0.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.46% for PPG Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.01% for PPG stocks with a simple moving average of -11.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPG

Vertical Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PPG reach a price target of $139. The rating they have provided for PPG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 27th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to PPG, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on May 31st of the current year.

PPG Trading at -5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -7.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPG rose by +5.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.24. In addition, PPG Industries Inc. saw -31.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPG starting from Liebert Rebecca B., who sale 30,086 shares at the price of $129.90 back on Apr 27. After this action, Liebert Rebecca B. now owns 24,693 shares of PPG Industries Inc., valued at $3,908,273 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.55 for the present operating margin

+35.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for PPG Industries Inc. stands at +8.45. Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.