Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) went down by -4.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.27. The company’s stock price has collected 3.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/09/22 that Ollie’s Stock Rises for a Sixth Day. Inflation Could Push Consumers to Discounters.

Is It Worth Investing in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :OLLI) Right Now?

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OLLI is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $62.29, which is $8.95 above the current price. OLLI currently public float of 58.50M and currently shorts hold a 11.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OLLI was 1.25M shares.

OLLI’s Market Performance

OLLI stocks went up by 3.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.86% and a quarterly performance of -25.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.49% for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.43% for OLLI stocks with a simple moving average of 1.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLLI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for OLLI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OLLI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $57 based on the research report published on June 27th of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLLI reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for OLLI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 09th, 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to OLLI, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on June 09th of the current year.

OLLI Trading at -10.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.39%, as shares sank -8.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLLI rose by +3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.15. In addition, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. saw 4.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OLLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.22 for the present operating margin

+37.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stands at +8.98. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 4.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.76.