Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC) went down by -1.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $183.14. The company’s stock price has collected 4.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/26/22 that Marsh & McLennan Names New CEO

Is It Worth Investing in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE :MMC) Right Now?

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MMC is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $175.87, which is $19.81 above the current price. MMC currently public float of 498.42M and currently shorts hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MMC was 1.67M shares.

MMC’s Market Performance

MMC stocks went up by 4.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.98% and a quarterly performance of 1.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.98% for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.72% for MMC stocks with a simple moving average of -1.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MMC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $182 based on the research report published on July 12th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MMC reach a price target of $145, previously predicting the price at $163. The rating they have provided for MMC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to MMC, setting the target price at $183 in the report published on May 03rd of the current year.

MMC Trading at -3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -5.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMC rose by +4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $155.75. In addition, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. saw -9.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMC starting from South Martin, who sale 2,950 shares at the price of $169.26 back on Apr 25. After this action, South Martin now owns 1,301 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., valued at $499,311 using the latest closing price.

Beswick Paul, the SVP, Chief Information Officer of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., sale 1,791 shares at $171.21 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Beswick Paul is holding 9,289 shares at $306,637 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.79 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stands at +15.87. Equity return is now at value 31.90, with 10.00 for asset returns.