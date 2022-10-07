Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) went up by 2.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.14. The company’s stock price has collected 7.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :VIAV) Right Now?

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 241.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VIAV is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Viavi Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.16, which is $4.38 above the current price. VIAV currently public float of 223.60M and currently shorts hold a 3.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VIAV was 1.55M shares.

VIAV’s Market Performance

VIAV stocks went up by 7.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.34% and a quarterly performance of 5.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.86% for Viavi Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.70% for VIAV stocks with a simple moving average of -5.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIAV stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for VIAV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VIAV in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $18 based on the research report published on October 06th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to VIAV, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

VIAV Trading at -1.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIAV rose by +7.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.74. In addition, Viavi Solutions Inc. saw -19.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIAV starting from SCRIVANICH LUKE M, who sale 21,027 shares at the price of $13.03 back on Sep 23. After this action, SCRIVANICH LUKE M now owns 43,995 shares of Viavi Solutions Inc., valued at $273,982 using the latest closing price.

Staley Gary W, the SVP Global Sales NSE of Viavi Solutions Inc., sale 14,568 shares at $13.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23, which means that Staley Gary W is holding 118,663 shares at $189,821 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.33 for the present operating margin

+59.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viavi Solutions Inc. stands at +1.20. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.