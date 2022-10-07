Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for TransUnion (TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) went down by -3.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $120.91. The company’s stock price has collected 0.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/10/22 that Major Credit-Score Provider to Exclude Medical Debts

Is It Worth Investing in TransUnion (NYSE :TRU) Right Now?

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRU is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for TransUnion declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $87.00, which is $32.45 above the current price. TRU currently public float of 191.87M and currently shorts hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRU was 1.37M shares.

TRU’s Market Performance

TRU stocks went up by 0.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.11% and a quarterly performance of -27.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.03% for TransUnion. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.89% for TRU stocks with a simple moving average of -32.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRU stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TRU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TRU in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $86 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRU reach a price target of $88. The rating they have provided for TRU stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 13th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to TRU, setting the target price at $124 in the report published on March 30th of the current year.

TRU Trading at -18.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -21.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRU rose by +0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.22. In addition, TransUnion saw -49.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRU starting from Cartwright Christopher A, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $79.42 back on Aug 04. After this action, Cartwright Christopher A now owns 226,410 shares of TransUnion, valued at $1,985,450 using the latest closing price.

BOSWORTH WILLIAM, the Director of TransUnion, sale 405 shares at $78.72 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that BOSWORTH WILLIAM is holding 5,399 shares at $31,882 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.38 for the present operating margin

+53.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for TransUnion stands at +12.01. Equity return is now at value 34.30, with 11.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.