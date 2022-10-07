Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) went down by -3.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.41. The company’s stock price has collected -0.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE :RY) Right Now?

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RY is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Royal Bank of Canada declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $105.73, which is $14.35 above the current price. RY currently public float of 1.39B and currently shorts hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RY was 811.09K shares.

RY’s Market Performance

RY stocks went down by -0.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.11% and a quarterly performance of -7.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.09% for Royal Bank of Canada. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.63% for RY stocks with a simple moving average of -12.26% for the last 200 days.

RY Trading at -5.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares sank -5.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RY fell by -0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.73. In addition, Royal Bank of Canada saw -14.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.31 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Royal Bank of Canada stands at +28.32. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.