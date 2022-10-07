Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR)

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) went down by -16.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.73. The company’s stock price has collected -12.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE :ITGR) Right Now?

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ITGR is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Integer Holdings Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $98.00, which is $49.05 above the current price. ITGR currently public float of 32.69M and currently shorts hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITGR was 160.72K shares.

ITGR’s Market Performance

ITGR stocks went down by -12.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.07% and a quarterly performance of -20.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.69% for Integer Holdings Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.65% for ITGR stocks with a simple moving average of -26.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITGR stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for ITGR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ITGR in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $100 based on the research report published on June 09th of the previous year 2021.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to ITGR, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on May 14th of the previous year.

ITGR Trading at -17.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.84%, as shares sank -12.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITGR fell by -12.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.87. In addition, Integer Holdings Corporation saw -35.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITGR starting from Houghton Carter, who sale 2,708 shares at the price of $74.13 back on Aug 12. After this action, Houghton Carter now owns 3,262 shares of Integer Holdings Corporation, valued at $200,736 using the latest closing price.

Hobby Jean M., the Director of Integer Holdings Corporation, sale 3,125 shares at $81.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Hobby Jean M. is holding 8,228 shares at $253,938 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.64 for the present operating margin

+25.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Integer Holdings Corporation stands at +7.61. Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.