Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) went up by 13.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.94. The company’s stock price has collected 13.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/30/21 that Virgin Galactic, Camber Energy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Jefferies: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ :GROM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GROM is at 0.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is $1.62 above the current price. GROM currently public float of 18.25M and currently shorts hold a 2.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GROM was 457.97K shares.

GROM’s Market Performance

GROM stocks went up by 13.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.96% and a quarterly performance of -11.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.44% for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.64% for GROM stocks with a simple moving average of -55.91% for the last 200 days.

GROM Trading at -2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GROM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.02%, as shares sank -0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GROM rose by +13.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3629. In addition, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. saw -78.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GROM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-103.05 for the present operating margin

+33.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. stands at -161.22. Equity return is now at value -52.60, with -35.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.