Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)?

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) went up by 13.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.79. The company’s stock price has collected 14.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/10/22 that Cronos Group Doubles Sales, Thanks to Growth in Canada and Israel

Is It Worth Investing in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ :CRON) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRON is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Cronos Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.28, which is $1.23 above the current price. CRON currently public float of 198.00M and currently shorts hold a 4.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRON was 1.87M shares.

CRON’s Market Performance

CRON stocks went up by 14.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.51% and a quarterly performance of 7.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.14% for Cronos Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.63% for CRON stocks with a simple moving average of 1.50% for the last 200 days.

CRON Trading at 8.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.93%, as shares surge +9.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRON rose by +14.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.03. In addition, Cronos Group Inc. saw -14.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-264.55 for the present operating margin

-29.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cronos Group Inc. stands at -531.48. Equity return is now at value -8.00, with -7.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.86.