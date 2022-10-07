Is Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. (CNVY) a Keeper?

Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) went down by -0.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.73. The company’s stock price has collected -0.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CNVY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.83, which is $0.49 above the current price. CNVY currently public float of 70.72M and currently shorts hold a 0.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNVY was 177.81K shares.

CNVY’s Market Performance

CNVY stocks went down by -0.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.10% and a quarterly performance of 0.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.61% for Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.15% for CNVY stocks with a simple moving average of 34.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNVY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNVY stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for CNVY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNVY in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $12 based on the research report published on April 07th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNVY reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for CNVY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 11th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to CNVY, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on July 12th of the previous year.

CNVY Trading at 0.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNVY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.58%, as shares sank -0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNVY fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.53. In addition, Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. saw 25.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNVY starting from Pichardo Susana, who sale 71,651 shares at the price of $10.50 back on Sep 07. After this action, Pichardo Susana now owns 0 shares of Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc., valued at $751,992 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNVY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.24 for the present operating margin

+33.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. stands at -2.96. Equity return is now at value -1.30, with -0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.