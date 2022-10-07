Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) went up by 5.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.51. The company’s stock price has collected 19.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/08/22 that FDA Approves New Botox Competitor From Revance Therapeutics

Is It Worth Investing in Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :RVNC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RVNC is at 0.72.

The average price from analysts is $33.73, which is $3.94 above the current price. RVNC currently public float of 78.62M and currently shorts hold a 10.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RVNC was 1.28M shares.

RVNC’s Market Performance

RVNC stocks went up by 19.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 47.31% and a quarterly performance of 99.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.89% for Revance Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.53% for RVNC stocks with a simple moving average of 78.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVNC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RVNC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RVNC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $33 based on the research report published on September 22nd of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVNC reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for RVNC stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 25th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to RVNC, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

RVNC Trading at 36.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.88% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares surge +21.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +93.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVNC rose by +19.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.80. In addition, Revance Therapeutics Inc. saw 87.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVNC starting from Moxie Dwight, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $27.07 back on Sep 14. After this action, Moxie Dwight now owns 31,694 shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc., valued at $297,798 using the latest closing price.

Russell Angus C., the Director of Revance Therapeutics Inc., purchase 6,400 shares at $15.74 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Russell Angus C. is holding 26,913 shares at $100,741 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-353.06 for the present operating margin

+44.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revance Therapeutics Inc. stands at -361.59. Equity return is now at value -497.80, with -45.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.