Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC)

McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) went down by -1.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $107.35. The company’s stock price has collected -1.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/08/22 that McCormick Issues Bland Outlook as Inflation Continues to Pinch

Is It Worth Investing in McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE :MKC) Right Now?

McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MKC is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $82.27, which is $12.04 above the current price. MKC currently public float of 263.48M and currently shorts hold a 2.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MKC was 1.16M shares.

MKC’s Market Performance

MKC stocks went down by -1.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.79% and a quarterly performance of -11.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.61% for McCormick & Company Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.51% for MKC stocks with a simple moving average of -21.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MKC

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MKC reach a price target of $112. The rating they have provided for MKC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 17th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to MKC, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

MKC Trading at -13.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares sank -8.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKC fell by -1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.31. In addition, McCormick & Company Incorporated saw -25.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MKC starting from PRESTON MARGARET M V, who sale 10,580 shares at the price of $84.44 back on Jun 29. After this action, PRESTON MARGARET M V now owns 12,660 shares of McCormick & Company Incorporated, valued at $893,375 using the latest closing price.

Smith Michael R, the Executive VP & CFO of McCormick & Company Incorporated, sale 19,986 shares at $104.04 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Smith Michael R is holding 93,025 shares at $2,079,357 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MKC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.45 for the present operating margin

+39.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for McCormick & Company Incorporated stands at +11.95. Equity return is now at value 15.20, with 5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.