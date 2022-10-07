Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES)

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) went down by -0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.18. The company’s stock price has collected 3.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE :GTES) Right Now?

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GTES is at 1.58.

GTES currently public float of 281.43M and currently shorts hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTES was 675.45K shares.

GTES’s Market Performance

GTES stocks went up by 3.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.72% and a quarterly performance of -7.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.53% for Gates Industrial Corporation plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.36% for GTES stocks with a simple moving average of -22.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTES stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for GTES by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for GTES in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $13.50 based on the research report published on August 11th of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTES reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for GTES stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on June 01st, 2022.

GTES Trading at -9.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares sank -8.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTES rose by +3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.59. In addition, Gates Industrial Corporation plc saw -35.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTES starting from Neely Wilson S, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $10.84 back on Aug 30. After this action, Neely Wilson S now owns 37,103 shares of Gates Industrial Corporation plc, valued at $32,505 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Inc, the 10% Owner of Gates Industrial Corporation plc, sale 13,750,000 shares at $15.14 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Blackstone Inc is holding 268,295 shares at $208,175,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTES

Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 2.90 for asset returns.