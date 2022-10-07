Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) went up by 36.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.65. The company’s stock price has collected 35.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CLVR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.90, which is $2.08 above the current price. CLVR currently public float of 36.32M and currently shorts hold a 2.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLVR was 1.09M shares.

CLVR’s Market Performance

CLVR stocks went up by 35.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.16% and a quarterly performance of -24.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.95% for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.80% for CLVR stocks with a simple moving average of -42.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLVR stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for CLVR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLVR in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $13 based on the research report published on July 27th of the previous year 2021.

CLVR Trading at -1.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.17%, as shares surge +1.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLVR rose by +35.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6964. In addition, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. saw -73.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLVR starting from Fajardo Andres, who sale 1,170 shares at the price of $1.03 back on Jul 06. After this action, Fajardo Andres now owns 588,736 shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc., valued at $1,205 using the latest closing price.

Hague Henry R III, the Chief Financial Officer of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc., sale 598 shares at $1.03 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Hague Henry R III is holding 218,932 shares at $616 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-251.72 for the present operating margin

+32.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. stands at -297.42. Equity return is now at value -49.10, with -32.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.