Here’s Our Rant About Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA)

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) went down by -3.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.40. The company’s stock price has collected -31.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :PBLA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PBLA is at 1.15.

The average price from analysts is $5.50, which is $7.75 above the current price. PBLA currently public float of 16.72M and currently shorts hold a 1.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBLA was 596.21K shares.

PBLA’s Market Performance

PBLA stocks went down by -31.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -57.66% and a quarterly performance of -79.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 35.84% for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -33.01% for PBLA stocks with a simple moving average of -82.88% for the last 200 days.

PBLA Trading at -67.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 35.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.68%, as shares sank -54.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -81.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBLA fell by -31.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3519. In addition, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. saw -85.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBLA

Equity return is now at value -495.30, with -277.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.62.