Here’s Our Rant About Owens Corning (OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) went up by 1.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.12. The company’s stock price has collected 8.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Owens Corning (NYSE :OC) Right Now?

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OC is at 1.48.

OC currently public float of 95.50M and currently shorts hold a 4.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OC was 1.01M shares.

OC’s Market Performance

OC stocks went up by 8.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.60% and a quarterly performance of 7.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.26% for Owens Corning. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.41% for OC stocks with a simple moving average of -3.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for OC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for OC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $103 based on the research report published on August 18th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OC reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $119. The rating they have provided for OC stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to OC, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on April 05th of the current year.

OC Trading at 0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +0.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OC rose by +8.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.67. In addition, Owens Corning saw -5.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OC starting from Chambers Brian, who sale 7,600 shares at the price of $80.80 back on Sep 19. After this action, Chambers Brian now owns 183,384 shares of Owens Corning, valued at $614,080 using the latest closing price.

Smith Gunner, the President, Roofing of Owens Corning, sale 2,700 shares at $83.12 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Smith Gunner is holding 24,460 shares at $224,424 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.12 for the present operating margin

+26.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens Corning stands at +11.71. Equity return is now at value 26.10, with 11.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.