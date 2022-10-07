Fortive Corporation (FTV) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) went down by -0.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.87. The company’s stock price has collected 3.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/25/22 that Some Companies Haven’t Left Russia. Behind Their Decisions to Stay.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortive Corporation (NYSE :FTV) Right Now?

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FTV is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Fortive Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $73.72, which is $11.8 above the current price. FTV currently public float of 350.43M and currently shorts hold a 1.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FTV was 1.73M shares.

FTV’s Market Performance

FTV stocks went up by 3.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.24% and a quarterly performance of 9.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.35% for Fortive Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.23% for FTV stocks with a simple moving average of -1.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTV stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for FTV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTV in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $68 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTV reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for FTV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 14th, 2022.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Hold” to FTV, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

FTV Trading at -4.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -5.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTV rose by +3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.02. In addition, Fortive Corporation saw -19.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTV starting from SPOON ALAN G, who purchase 17,400 shares at the price of $58.25 back on May 02. After this action, SPOON ALAN G now owns 98,861 shares of Fortive Corporation, valued at $1,013,493 using the latest closing price.

Walker Stacey A., the SVP – Human Resources of Fortive Corporation, sale 1,080 shares at $64.43 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Walker Stacey A. is holding 41,170 shares at $69,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.82 for the present operating margin

+57.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortive Corporation stands at +11.69. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.