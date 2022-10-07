Fortis Inc. (FTS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) went down by -3.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.66. The company’s stock price has collected -4.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortis Inc. (NYSE :FTS) Right Now?

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FTS is at 0.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Fortis Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.95, which is $9.41 above the current price. FTS currently public float of 477.38M and currently shorts hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FTS was 721.57K shares.

FTS’s Market Performance

FTS stocks went down by -4.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.23% and a quarterly performance of -19.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.13% for Fortis Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.95% for FTS stocks with a simple moving average of -21.02% for the last 200 days.

FTS Trading at -16.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -17.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTS fell by -4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.26. In addition, Fortis Inc. saw -23.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.13 for the present operating margin

+26.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortis Inc. stands at +13.70. Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.