Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY)?

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) went up by 19.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.58. The company’s stock price has collected 12.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LFLY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Leafly Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.25, which is $4.44 above the current price. LFLY currently public float of 28.35M and currently shorts hold a 3.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LFLY was 635.50K shares.

LFLY’s Market Performance

LFLY stocks went up by 12.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -45.09% and a quarterly performance of -83.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.30% for Leafly Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.00% for LFLY stocks with a simple moving average of -87.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFLY stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for LFLY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LFLY in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $12 based on the research report published on May 20th of the current year 2022.

LFLY Trading at -60.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.15%, as shares sank -43.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -85.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFLY rose by +12.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9840. In addition, Leafly Holdings Inc. saw -91.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFLY starting from Kennedy Brendan, who sale 81,585 shares at the price of $1.35 back on Sep 14. After this action, Kennedy Brendan now owns 3,786,859 shares of Leafly Holdings Inc., valued at $110,074 using the latest closing price.

Kennedy Brendan, the 10% Owner of Leafly Holdings Inc., sale 29,159 shares at $1.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Kennedy Brendan is holding 3,868,444 shares at $41,718 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFLY

Equity return is now at value -19.20, with -9.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.