Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy INNOVATE Corp. (VATE)?

INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE) went up by 12.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.83. The company’s stock price has collected 25.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE :VATE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VATE is at 2.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for INNOVATE Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00. VATE currently public float of 48.45M and currently shorts hold a 3.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VATE was 170.58K shares.

VATE’s Market Performance

VATE stocks went up by 25.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -40.13% and a quarterly performance of -47.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.14% for INNOVATE Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.48% for VATE stocks with a simple moving average of -65.87% for the last 200 days.

VATE Trading at -35.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VATE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.08%, as shares sank -37.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VATE rose by +25.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0621. In addition, INNOVATE Corp. saw -75.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VATE starting from Goldstein Brian Steven, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.45 back on Sep 09. After this action, Goldstein Brian Steven now owns 10,000 shares of INNOVATE Corp., valued at $14,505 using the latest closing price.

Lombard Shelly, the Director of INNOVATE Corp., sale 35,000 shares at $1.91 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Lombard Shelly is holding 31,298 shares at $66,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VATE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.83 for the present operating margin

+13.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for INNOVATE Corp. stands at -6.44. Equity return is now at value 263.10, with -21.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.