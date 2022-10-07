Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)?

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) went down by -3.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.24. The company’s stock price has collected -1.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE :CM) Right Now?

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CM is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69.82, which is $15.89 above the current price. CM currently public float of 901.44M and currently shorts hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CM was 910.70K shares.

CM’s Market Performance

CM stocks went down by -1.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.93% and a quarterly performance of -11.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.30% for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.57% for CM stocks with a simple moving average of -21.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CM

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CM reach a price target of $172. The rating they have provided for CM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 18th, 2022.

CM Trading at -10.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -9.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CM fell by -1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.24. In addition, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce saw -25.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stands at +27.99. Equity return is now at value 14.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.