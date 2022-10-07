Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) went down by -2.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.00. The company’s stock price has collected 1.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE :CRBG) Right Now?

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.22 x from its present earnings ratio.

CRBG currently public float of 141.86M. Today, the average trading volume of CRBG was 4.47M shares.

CRBG’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.24% for CRBG stocks with a simple moving average of -3.24% for the last 200 days.

CRBG Trading at -3.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRBG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.59% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRBG rose by +1.69%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Corebridge Financial Inc. saw -4.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.