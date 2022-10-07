Can RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Remain Competitive?

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) went down by -0.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.22. The company’s stock price has collected 5.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE :RLJ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RLJ is at 1.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.83, which is $6.24 above the current price. RLJ currently public float of 159.03M and currently shorts hold a 6.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RLJ was 1.33M shares.

RLJ’s Market Performance

RLJ stocks went up by 5.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.18% and a quarterly performance of -5.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.75% for RLJ Lodging Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.26% for RLJ stocks with a simple moving average of -18.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLJ stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for RLJ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RLJ in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $20 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the current year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLJ reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for RLJ stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 14th, 2022.

RLJ Trading at -12.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -12.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLJ rose by +5.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.24. In addition, RLJ Lodging Trust saw -23.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLJ starting from Gibson Patricia L, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $10.47 back on Sep 23. After this action, Gibson Patricia L now owns 79,635 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust, valued at $52,350 using the latest closing price.

DAVIS NATHANIEL A, the Director of RLJ Lodging Trust, sale 40,000 shares at $14.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that DAVIS NATHANIEL A is holding 62,674 shares at $576,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.37 for the present operating margin

-0.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for RLJ Lodging Trust stands at -38.85. Equity return is now at value -9.00, with -3.60 for asset returns.