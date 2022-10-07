Buy or Sell PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) went down by -3.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.81. The company’s stock price has collected 3.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ :PACW) Right Now?

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PACW is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for PacWest Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.67, which is $12.26 above the current price. PACW currently public float of 115.66M and currently shorts hold a 2.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PACW was 1.11M shares.

PACW’s Market Performance

PACW stocks went up by 3.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.89% and a quarterly performance of -14.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.56% for PacWest Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.37% for PACW stocks with a simple moving average of -34.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PACW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACW stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for PACW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PACW in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $28 based on the research report published on October 06th of the current year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PACW reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for PACW stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2022.

PACW Trading at -12.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -12.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACW rose by +3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.57. In addition, PacWest Bancorp saw -48.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACW starting from TAYLOR PAUL W, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Jun 06. After this action, TAYLOR PAUL W now owns 8,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp, valued at $200,000 using the latest closing price.

WAGNER MATTHEW P, the CEO and President of PacWest Bancorp, purchase 20,000 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that WAGNER MATTHEW P is holding 20,000 shares at $500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.94 for the present operating margin

The net margin for PacWest Bancorp stands at +46.46. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.