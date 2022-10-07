BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) went up by 28.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.10. The company’s stock price has collected 33.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :BSGM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BSGM is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for BioSig Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.17, which is $3.29 above the current price. BSGM currently public float of 39.70M and currently shorts hold a 4.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BSGM was 277.32K shares.

BSGM’s Market Performance

BSGM stocks went up by 33.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.30% and a quarterly performance of 24.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.70% for BioSig Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.34% for BSGM stocks with a simple moving average of -23.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSGM stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BSGM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BSGM in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $9 based on the research report published on March 30th of the previous year 2020.

BSGM Trading at 7.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.21%, as shares surge +1.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSGM rose by +33.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7507. In addition, BioSig Technologies Inc. saw -60.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSGM starting from Sieckhaus John, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.91 back on Sep 12. After this action, Sieckhaus John now owns 70,000 shares of BioSig Technologies Inc., valued at $4,550 using the latest closing price.

LONDONER KENNETH L, the Chief Executive Officer of BioSig Technologies Inc., purchase 29,700 shares at $0.82 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that LONDONER KENNETH L is holding 1,896,820 shares at $24,299 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7542.18 for the present operating margin

-90.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioSig Technologies Inc. stands at -7237.41. Equity return is now at value -255.10, with -200.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.39.