Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) went up by 9.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.86. The company’s stock price has collected 2.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 46 min ago that Bank of America to Pay $1.84 Billion to Settle Last Major Mortgage-Crisis Suit

Is It Worth Investing in Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE :AMBC) Right Now?

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 120.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMBC is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Ambac Financial Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is -$2.07 below the current price. AMBC currently public float of 44.11M and currently shorts hold a 5.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMBC was 435.39K shares.

AMBC’s Market Performance

AMBC stocks went up by 2.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.32% and a quarterly performance of 9.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.97% for Ambac Financial Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.41% for AMBC stocks with a simple moving average of 14.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMBC

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMBC reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for AMBC stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 19th, 2016.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMBC, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

AMBC Trading at 1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares sank -5.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBC rose by +10.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.57. In addition, Ambac Financial Group Inc. saw -20.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMBC starting from Smith R Sharon, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $10.05 back on May 20. After this action, Smith R Sharon now owns 56,183 shares of Ambac Financial Group Inc., valued at $10,050 using the latest closing price.

LeBlanc Claude, the Chief Executive Officer of Ambac Financial Group Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $8.72 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that LeBlanc Claude is holding 406,600 shares at $26,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.02 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ambac Financial Group Inc. stands at -9.93. Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.