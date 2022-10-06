We Analyzed the Future Direction of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP), Here is What We Found

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) went up by 17.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.19. The company’s stock price has collected -11.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ :KRBP) Right Now?

KRBP currently public float of 13.11M and currently shorts hold a 3.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KRBP was 1.01M shares.

KRBP’s Market Performance

KRBP stocks went down by -11.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.48% and a quarterly performance of -50.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 23.02% for Kiromic BioPharma Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.18% for KRBP stocks with a simple moving average of -52.08% for the last 200 days.

KRBP Trading at -13.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.15%, as shares sank -20.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRBP rose by +4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3264. In addition, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. saw -82.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KRBP

Equity return is now at value -136.20, with -114.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.94.