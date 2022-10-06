Wall Street Pummels Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) After Recent Earnings Report

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) went down by -0.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $186.69. The company’s stock price has collected -0.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/28/22 that Band-Aid and Tylenol Company to Be Named Kenvue

Is It Worth Investing in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE :JNJ) Right Now?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JNJ is at 0.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Johnson & Johnson declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $187.22, which is $21.78 above the current price. JNJ currently public float of 2.63B and currently shorts hold a 0.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JNJ was 6.92M shares.

JNJ’s Market Performance

JNJ stocks went down by -0.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.18% and a quarterly performance of -7.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.61% for Johnson & Johnson. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.05% for JNJ stocks with a simple moving average of -4.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JNJ

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JNJ reach a price target of $200. The rating they have provided for JNJ stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to JNJ, setting the target price at $173 in the report published on April 06th of the current year.

JNJ Trading at -1.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNJ fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $165.08. In addition, Johnson & Johnson saw -3.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNJ starting from Wengel Kathryn E, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $173.00 back on Jun 10. After this action, Wengel Kathryn E now owns 71,311 shares of Johnson & Johnson, valued at $6,920,040 using the latest closing price.

Decker Robert J, the Controller, CAO of Johnson & Johnson, sale 8,462 shares at $180.00 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Decker Robert J is holding 15,473 shares at $1,523,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.11 for the present operating margin

+68.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Johnson & Johnson stands at +22.27. Equity return is now at value 24.90, with 10.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.