Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) went up by 11.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.82. The company’s stock price has collected 21.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE :VIST) Right Now?

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.98, which is $2.95 above the current price. VIST currently public float of 73.17M and currently shorts hold a 3.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VIST was 638.21K shares.

VIST’s Market Performance

VIST stocks went up by 21.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.23% and a quarterly performance of 65.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 88.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.18% for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.87% for VIST stocks with a simple moving average of 42.66% for the last 200 days.

VIST Trading at 22.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.36% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares surge +14.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIST rose by +21.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +113.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.74. In addition, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. saw 113.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.62 for the present operating margin

+40.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +7.77.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.