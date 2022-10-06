Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) went down by -3.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.39. The company’s stock price has collected -3.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE :MODG) Right Now?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MODG is at 1.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.00, which is $15.8 above the current price. MODG currently public float of 152.58M and currently shorts hold a 7.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MODG was 1.56M shares.

MODG’s Market Performance

MODG stocks went down by -3.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.88% and a quarterly performance of -7.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.97% for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.15% for MODG stocks with a simple moving average of -13.80% for the last 200 days.

MODG Trading at -11.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares sank -12.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODG fell by -3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.03. In addition, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. saw -28.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MODG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.78 for the present operating margin

+35.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. stands at +10.28. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.