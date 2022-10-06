The Chart for Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) went up by 0.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.93. The company’s stock price has collected 7.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/13/22 that European Natural-Gas Prices Could Tumble, Says Goldman Sachs

Is It Worth Investing in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE :CTRA) Right Now?

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTRA is at 0.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Coterra Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.64, which is $8.3 above the current price. CTRA currently public float of 782.31M and currently shorts hold a 4.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTRA was 7.73M shares.

CTRA’s Market Performance

CTRA stocks went up by 7.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.27% and a quarterly performance of 11.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.91% for Coterra Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.56% for CTRA stocks with a simple moving average of 8.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTRA stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for CTRA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CTRA in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $26 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTRA reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for CTRA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 24th, 2022.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Neutral” to CTRA, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on April 25th of the current year.

CTRA Trading at -0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares sank -1.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRA rose by +7.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.33. In addition, Coterra Energy Inc. saw 59.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTRA starting from BELL STEPHEN P, who sale 36,327 shares at the price of $35.41 back on Jun 07. After this action, BELL STEPHEN P now owns 351,436 shares of Coterra Energy Inc., valued at $1,286,339 using the latest closing price.

Lindeman Steven W, the Sr Vice Pres, Production & Ops of Coterra Energy Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $35.55 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Lindeman Steven W is holding 233,002 shares at $1,777,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.58 for the present operating margin

+56.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coterra Energy Inc. stands at +31.55. Equity return is now at value 29.90, with 17.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.