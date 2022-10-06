Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) went down by -2.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.19. The company’s stock price has collected 2.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/22 that Enphase Energy, Chipotle, Peloton, Uber: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE :MFC) Right Now?

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MFC is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Manulife Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.93, which is $2.74 above the current price. MFC currently public float of 1.90B and currently shorts hold a 1.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MFC was 3.10M shares.

MFC’s Market Performance

MFC stocks went up by 2.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.95% and a quarterly performance of -5.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.43% for Manulife Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.67% for MFC stocks with a simple moving average of -13.02% for the last 200 days.

MFC Trading at -6.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -4.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFC rose by +2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.70. In addition, Manulife Financial Corporation saw -13.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.48 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Manulife Financial Corporation stands at +12.01. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.