Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) went up by 7.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.60. The company’s stock price has collected 9.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ :CTRM) Right Now?

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTRM is at 0.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Castor Maritime Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CTRM currently public float of 94.50M and currently shorts hold a 1.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTRM was 654.41K shares.

CTRM’s Market Performance

CTRM stocks went up by 9.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.78% and a quarterly performance of -5.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.58% for Castor Maritime Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.93% for CTRM stocks with a simple moving average of -20.45% for the last 200 days.

CTRM Trading at -11.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.90%, as shares sank -3.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRM rose by +9.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2200. In addition, Castor Maritime Inc. saw -10.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.04 for the present operating margin

+49.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Castor Maritime Inc. stands at +39.58. Equity return is now at value 22.60, with 16.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.